Fearne Cotton's office is a millennial pink paradise - and it features a regal touch!

Fearne Cotton has shared a look inside her newly-decorated home office - and it features a special royal addition! The Celebrity Juice star revealed she had painted the room in the on-trend shade of millennial pink, and has added some special personal touches, including a framed photo of herself meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace hanging on the wall.

The colourful office has ornate windows overlooking Fearne's garden, and she has made some fun additions to her workspace by adding a kitsch flamingo ornament and a sign that reads: "This is my happy place" - a nod to her podcast, called Happy Place.

While the decor soon received several admiring comments from fans on Instagram, Fearne appeared to suggest that her husband Jesse Wood is not such a fan of the colour scheme. "Husband runs for the hills as I paint more of our home pink #myoffice," she captioned the photo.

Fearne and her husband Jesse live in a period property in London with their two young children, Rex and Honey. The 37-year-old has previously said she's a "very content homebody" and shared glimpses at their stylish home on social media, revealing that while it has original period features, she has added modern and quirky touches with colourful furniture and wall art.

The mum-of-two previously told House Beautiful magazine that she had opted for "calm, light decoration" when decorating the home, but there is one area where they have added some more colourful touches - the kitchen. "It's a wonderful mismatch of colour, which always makes me smile," she said.

Over the summer Fearne also gave a look inside her daughter Honey's bedroom on Instagram, as she shared her pride at constructing an IKEA storage unit for all of the toddler's toys and books. "I just built this little storage unit for Honey's ever growing collection of things," Fearne wrote. "I'm feeling a sense of achievement slightly greater than one should perhaps feel for such a menial task."

