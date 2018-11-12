Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler and more stars lose homes to devastating Malibu wildfires: see photos 31 people have been confirmed dead and 200 are still missing

Miley Cyrus has said she counts herself "lucky" that her partner Liam Hemsworth and their pets managed to escape the Malibu wildfires that destroyed her home and have killed 31 people across California to date. The Wrecking Ball singer shared a message on Instagram Stories on Sunday night, saying that although her house "no longer stands" she is grateful for all she has and urged her followers to support the rescue efforts.

Gerard Butler is another celebrity who has lost his home in the devastating fire, and shared a photo of the wreckage in an emotional post on Sunday. "Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters," Gerard wrote alongside the photo, which showed the shell of his former home and car.

Gerard Butler's Malibu house was destroyed by wildfire

Meanwhile, Robin Thicke’s girlfriend April Love Geary also showed the wreckage of their home, which they managed to escape before the fire hit at the weekend. "Our house is gone," she wrote alongside a photo from the driveway of their Malibu property, adding a crying emoji.

Malibu is home to a number of celebrities, including Cindy Crawford, Ellen DeGeneres and Patsy Palmer, all of whom have shared their shock at the devastation and support to the emergency services.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary also lost their home

Caitlyn Jenner also revealed that her house was still standing despite rumours that it too had burned down. Sharing a video as she returned to the property on Sunday, the reality TV star said she was "very, very lucky" to have escaped. Most of Caitlyn’s family, including ex-wife Kris Jenner and stepdaughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, also had to evacuate their homes over the weekend.

Some 31 people have already been confirmed dead following the fires, while 200 people are still missing. Emergency services are working around the clock to stop the fires from spreading any further across California.

