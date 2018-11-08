Peter Andre's amazing walk-in wardrobe will make you green with envy Take a peek inside the singer’s family home

Peter Andre has given fans a look inside his wardrobe – and we’re a little jealous! The Mysterious Girl singer opened the doors to his walk-in wardrobe in an Instagram post on Wednesday, as he asked fans to help him choose an outfit for his appearance on The One Show.

The dad-of-four shared two photos of himself in different outfits; a pale turtleneck and jeans, and a khaki shirt with black jeans. "Which outfit please? @bbctheoneshow tonight," Peter wrote on Instagram. And while his fans took to the comments in their droves to vote for their favourite look, others were distracted by his huge clothing collection, which is organised on floor-to-ceiling shelving.

Peter Andre shared a look inside his walk-in wardrobe

Peter has installed rails and shelving to keep his clothes neat and tidy, with an array of shirts hanging up, while other pieces – including his Christmas jumpers – are folded neatly on the shelves. The 45-year-old’s shoes are perfectly organised too, with everything from trainers to loafers sat in pairs on a shelving unit.

The singer lives in Surrey with his wife Emily MacDonagh, their two young children Amelia and Theo, and his two older children, Junior and Princess, from his marriage to Katie Price. His photos of family life often offer a glimpse inside their beautiful home, where they have lived since 2017 after relocating from Sussex.

The singer often shares photos of his home on social media

As the host of 60 Minute Makeover, Peter knows a thing or two about interior design, so his house is stylishly decorated and furnished, with a spacious garden for all the family to enjoy. Peter and Emily recently enlisted the help of her father to work on renovating the garden before winter, with the couple proudly showing off their hard work on social media.

"We are making the most of the day. Emily and father-in-law here are digging, I’ve been using the pick-axe, done all this section over here… Millie’s just having fun, and this is the skip," Peter said. "And I’m sure you all don’t care, but I’m just having a great day and thought I’d say, ‘hey, how’re you doing?’ Fine then! I’ll go."

