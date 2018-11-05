Fearne Cotton shares a look inside her living room – and it's so on trend We love it!

Fearne Cotton has given fans a peek inside her living room, and it looks like something straight from Pinterest! The Celebrity Juice presenter shared a photo on Instagram on Monday after resorting to an early morning yoga session due to a bout of insomnia, giving a glimpse at on trend touches including a gorgeous green velvet sofa.

"After a night of crazy insomnia where I felt wide awake until 3am I have resigned to the fact that I’m going to feel a little groggy today. I just did some early morning yoga in my pj’s to try and remedy this in some way," Fearne captioned the snap.

Fearne Cotton gave a glimpse inside her living room on Monday

The photo showed Fearne sat on a bright pink yoga mat placed on the wooden flooring, in between her luxurious velvet sofa and a pink armchair. The mum-of-two has a gold metal coffee side table in the background topped with framed family photos and a statement lamp, while a wooden candlestick and vase filled with sprigs of greenery sit on a shelf behind the sofa.

Fearne often posts photos of her family home on social media - a period property in Richmond, London, that she shares with her husband Jesse Wood and their two young children Rex and Honey. The 37-year-old recently posted a look inside her newly decorated home office, which had been transformed in a millennial pink hue and also featured a regal touch – a framed photo of the moment Fearne met the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

The TV presenter lives in west London with her husband Jesse Wood

While the decor soon received several admiring comments from fans on Instagram, Fearne appeared to suggest that her husband Jesse Wood is not such a fan of the colour scheme. "Husband runs for the hills as I paint more of our home pink #myoffice," she captioned the photo.

The mum-of-two previously told House Beautiful magazine that she had opted for "calm, light decoration" when decorating the home, but there is one area where they have added some more colourful touches - the kitchen. "It's a wonderful mismatch of colour, which always makes me smile," she said.

