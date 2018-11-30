Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals the sentimental addition to her Christmas decorations

Christmas has come early in Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ house! Just days after sharing a peek at her stunning Christmas decorations in the hallway of her home, Catherine has revealed they feature an extra special detail – her very own designs from her Casa Zeta-Jones collection.

The 49-year-old posted a close-up photo of the stunning ornaments on Instagram, revealing the inspiration behind her decorative silver snowflake design. "My @CasaZetaJones ornaments just make me so happy. Fun Fact: I designed them in sets of 3 because of the Three Kings."

Catherine Zeta-Jones has designed her own Christmas decorations

Catherine’s decorations are part of her homeware collection for QVC, which – unfortunately for her fans – isn’t currently available in the UK. "Sooo beautiful I would love to have this on my tree," one commented. "Absolutely beautiful, wish that I could get them," another wrote.

For now, they will have to make do with admiring the décor in Catherine’s homes, which is as elegant as you would expect. A photo shared by the mother-of-two showed how she has strung a festive garland adorned with fairy lights, red bows and baubles across the open staircase at the entrance to her home, while a dazzling chandelier light hangs overhead.

The actress showcased her stunning Christmas decor on Instagram

Catherine has a passion for interior design, and often showcases her beautiful homes on social media. She and husband Michael Douglas own a number of properties, including one in Manhattan, another in Bedford, New York, and a third in the Welsh city of Swansea.

The mum-of-two also shares her interior design tips with fans, and made her followers green with envy by giving a glimpse inside her "girl cave" - a converted barn at her Bedford home where she has space to work, practice ballet at a barre, or simply relax and read on the sofa, enjoying some quiet time on her own.

