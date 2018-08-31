Catherine Zeta-Jones shares another glimpse inside her girl cave – and it has a sweet tribute to daughter Carys The actress is known for her impeccable taste

Catherine Zeta-Jones has given fans a peek inside her impeccably-styled 'girl cave' – and you're going to love it. The Chicago actress previously revealed she had converted a stable at her home to create her very own personal space where she relaxes, exercises and works out, and the latest snap reveals it also features a special tribute to her teenage daughter Carys.

"One of my favourite photos of @carys.douglas. Apple doesn't fall far," Catherine captioned a black-and-white photo that showed a huge canvas print of Carys posing in a tuxedo with her hair slicked back. The canvas rests against a floor-to-ceiling mirror, while a chair and black coffee table topped with an ornate lamp stands on top.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has a tribute to daughter Carys in her 'girl cave'

The mum-of-two recently made fans green with envy when she showed off the room in another post recently, sharing a look at a section that has been filled with rails of fabulous clothes, a white sofa and desk, where she works on her own homeware line – Casa Zeta Jones, which is available on QVC in the US. Catherine has also added a ballet barre, and large sofa to the multi-purpose space.

MORE: How to recreate Catherine Zeta-Jones' beautiful home

Catherine and her family live in Bedford, New York, in a stunning 15,000 square foot residence that dates back to 1895. The property is located on 13 acres of land and comes complete with a tennis court, swimming pool, greenhouse, guest cottage and horse barn, as well as her incredible "girl cave".

Catherine has converted a barn at her home to create the space

The 48-year-old often shares photos as she renovates the property, and she's even given her children's bedrooms a Zeta-Jones makeover too. A recent photo offered a glimpse inside her daughter Carys' bedroom, which had been refurnished with a glamorous mirrored dressing table and fluffy lamp. "Vanity fair. Just had so much fun redecorating my daughter's bedroom in the city. #StyleByZeta," she wrote.

GALLERY: Take a look inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' beautiful home