﻿
Catherine-Zeta-Jones-Carys-fashion-week

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares another glimpse inside her girl cave – and it has a sweet tribute to daughter Carys

The actress is known for her impeccable taste

Chloe Best
Leave a comment

Catherine Zeta-Jones has given fans a peek inside her impeccably-styled 'girl cave' – and you're going to love it. The Chicago actress previously revealed she had converted a stable at her home to create her very own personal space where she relaxes, exercises and works out, and the latest snap reveals it also features a special tribute to her teenage daughter Carys.

"One of my favourite photos of @carys.douglas. Apple doesn't fall far," Catherine captioned a black-and-white photo that showed a huge canvas print of Carys posing in a tuxedo with her hair slicked back. The canvas rests against a floor-to-ceiling mirror, while a chair and black coffee table topped with an ornate lamp stands on top.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has a tribute to daughter Carys in her 'girl cave'

The mum-of-two recently made fans green with envy when she showed off the room in another post recently, sharing a look at a section that has been filled with rails of fabulous clothes, a white sofa and desk, where she works on her own homeware line – Casa Zeta Jones, which is available on QVC in the US. Catherine has also added a ballet barre, and large sofa to the multi-purpose space.

MORE: How to recreate Catherine Zeta-Jones' beautiful home

Catherine and her family live in Bedford, New York, in a stunning 15,000 square foot residence that dates back to 1895. The property is located on 13 acres of land and comes complete with a tennis court, swimming pool, greenhouse, guest cottage and horse barn, as well as her incredible "girl cave".

Catherine has converted a barn at her home to create the space

The 48-year-old often shares photos as she renovates the property, and she's even given her children's bedrooms a Zeta-Jones makeover too. A recent photo offered a glimpse inside her daughter Carys' bedroom, which had been refurnished with a glamorous mirrored dressing table and fluffy lamp. "Vanity fair. Just had so much fun redecorating my daughter's bedroom in the city. #StyleByZeta," she wrote.

GALLERY: Take a look inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' beautiful home

Loading the player...

 

More on:

More about catherine zeta jones

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment