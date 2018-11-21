Victoria Beckham shows off her amazing Christmas tree The fashion designer is in the festive spirit!

Victoria Beckham is getting into the festive spirit early! The fashion designer has already put up a Christmas tree and decorations at her London Dover Street store, which she couldn't resist showing off to her fans on Instagram on Tuesday.

The entire store has been transformed for Christmas, with a huge tree adorned with pretty pink, green and rose gold baubles, and a canopy of the same decorations across the entire shop ceiling. "#WhenHarryMetVictoria – This festive season I'm so excited that Harry's bar – a private club, have brought their pink and green take on Christmas to #VBDoverSt, please come and visit!" Victoria wrote. "I hope you like what they've done as much as I do!"

Victoria Beckham showcased her incredible Christmas tree in her London store

Victoria is a big lover of Christmas and previously said that Christmas Day is "absolute chaos" in her house with husband David Beckham and their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. She also admitted that cooking Christmas dinner is not one of her strong points. "Do you know, I can't. But I try," Victoria told Vogue. "You know one of the kids said the other day, 'What? What is this?' One of the kids said, 'Mummy made that with so much love.' I was like, 'That's really sweet and kind because it was horrible.' So it's not my forte, but I try."

MORE: Victoria Beckham just had the ultimate Christmas makeover

The 44-year-old also has the perfect festive soundtrack. "Spice Girls. Duh!" Victoria said. "Probably a mega mix of them all. No, really. I like old school R&B and soul. That's what I like. I'm a bit of a soul girl. But it depends, with the kids around, they have completely different ideas. Romeo is normally the one that puts the music on in the house. He’s got really, really good taste."

The fashion designer also has a bauble canopy across the ceiling

In 2017 the family celebrated the holidays at their home in the Cotswolds, and shared photos of their fun family day on Instagram, where they were joined by Victoria's parents. They traditionally jet off on holiday to ring in the New Year abroad, and welcomed 2018 in Turks and Caicos Islands, so who knows where they'll be ending the year!

STORY: 11 of the best Christmas markets in the UK

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.