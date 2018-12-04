Eamonn Holmes reveals the one thing he does at home that Ruth Langsford hates The This Morning presenter is feeling festive

Eamonn Holmes has admitted there's one thing he and wife Ruth Langsford disagree about at home – their Christmas decorations! The couple, who share a £3.25million home in Surrey, have completely different tastes when it comes to festive decorations, with Eamonn preferring novelty items while Ruth has a more traditional approach.

Their differing tastes left Eamonn with a problem on Tuesday, as he questioned whether he should buy a light-up snowman and Christmas salt and pepper shakers that had caught his eye. "This is the sort of thing I love most about Christmas… but @ruthlangsford will hate it all… should I buy it anyway? Ho Ho Ho," Eamonn asked his fans.

Eamonn Holmes admitted he loves novelty Christmas items while Ruth hates them

Many of his fans encouraged him to buy the pieces that make him happy, regardless of whether Ruth will be a fan. "If you can't buy a bit of frivolity at Christmas when can you? Hope you bought them," one wrote. "Buy it!" another commented.

GALLERY: Take a peek inside Ruth and Eamonn's lavish home

Eamonn didn't reveal whether or not he bought the decorations, but his Instagram Stories show that he was tempted by a number of different colourful Christmas ornaments, including a snow globe which he had to ask his fans whether they thought was "festive or tacky".

Eamonn showed his pick of Christmas decorations on Instagram

The decorations would make a kitsch addition to Ruth and Eamonn's stylish home, which they often share photos of on social media. The couple have opted for a neutral colour scheme throughout their property, with lots of cream tones and wooden cabinets in their modern kitchen.

STORY: See the best celebrity Christmas decorations

The presenting duo's home reportedly has six bedrooms and a large garden, along with a special retreat for Eamonn – a Manchester United-themed man cave filled with memorabilia. At least he could put the novelty Christmas ornaments in there if Ruth really disagrees!

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.