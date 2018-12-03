Strictly couple Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's house is all ready for Christmas: see photo Doesn’t it look great?

Rachel Riley shared a rare look inside the home she shares with boyfriend Pasha Kovalev on Sunday after decorating her living room ready for the holidays. The couple appear to be celebrating both Christmas and Chanukah in their house judging by the festive decorations they have on display, including a tall Christmas tree decked with an array of colourful red and blue ornaments, and the menorah candle that took pride of place on their fireplace.

"The only night I won’t have to count on my fingers how many candles. Happy Chanukah peoples!" Rachel captioned the photo, which soon received several comments from followers admiring her decorations, particularly the set of Christmassy Russian dolls that featured characters including Santa Claus and a snowman.

Rachel Riley shared a look inside her living room

Other items Rachel had on display in her living room included a Poinsetta plant, some framed photos, as well as a gold metallic lamp. It looks like the perfect place for Rachel and Pasha to relax once he returns from a long day of Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals; as well as a sofa topped with red velvet cushions, there is also a cosy window seat in the bay window, with an array of cushions adorned with dog and cat motifs.

Rachel and Pasha have been together for almost five years after meeting while competing together on Strictly in 2013. The couple now live together in London and are happily settled, although Rachel admitted she doesn’t plan to marry Pasha in the future. Speaking to Radio Times, she said: "I am in love now. I don’t feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure any more. I don’t worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled."

Rachel and Pasha have been together for five years since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing

The Countdown star was previously married to ex-husband Jamie Gilbert for 16 months, having been together for nine years. She added in the interview: "I don't feel the need to do it again. If I'm with someone and I'm happy, that's enough." And touching on children briefly, she said: "I don't see myself with or without children - whatever will be, will be."

