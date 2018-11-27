Millie Mackintosh gives tour of her gorgeous new home – and shares some top design tips The former Made in Chelsea star lives in London with husband Hugo Taylor

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor are settling into married life in a beautiful new home, which has been styled to perfection. While the fashion designer previously gave fans a glimpse at a few of her favourite details in the property on Instagram, she has now shared a proper home tour on Instagram – along with a few interior design tips.

The 29-year-old worked with Ventura Interior Design to curate her dream home, and has admitted she "couldn't be happier" with the finished result. Millie appeared particularly happy with the way her living room has been designed to function as both a space for relaxing and entertaining, with a dining table and bar cart placed next to the tall double windows.

Millie Mackintosh has shared a look inside her new home

She also opted for open shelving along the walls to "tell a story", filled with special keepsakes including photos from her wedding day – which was exclusively covered by HELLO! – along with old photographs of her parents and grandparents.

Millie's video features some interior design tips that could be applied to any room, including thinking about scale when choosing decorative items. "Your ceilings are really high, so I wanted to bring in something really dramatic to this space that works with the scale of the room," her designer explained, adding that gold accents can bring a "lovely warm tone" to a room.

Millie worked with Ventura Interior Design to curate her dream home

It's important to think about lighting too. So for Millie's living room, which has two tall windows at the far end, it works to add a lamp at the other side to have a balance of light in both parts of the room.

Millie and Hugo previously shared an apartment together in west London, but have moved into their own bigger property following their wedding at the beginning of the summer. The former Made in Chelsea star previously showcased some of her favourite design touches on Instagram Stories, including a coffee table that has been styled with a book and mirrored tray holding a candle, coasters and decorative box where she and Hugo can store their TV remote controls neatly.

