Geri Horner's living room has the most amazing Spice Girls throwback on display: take a look We love this!

Geri Horner has paid homage to her original Spice Girls days by putting an amazing throwback photo of the band on display in her living room. The mum-of-two, who is gearing up to reunite with the girl group in 2019 for a sell-out tour, gave a glimpse of the fun black-and-white snap as she played with her son Monty on Tuesday.

A photo shared on Instagram showed Geri and her young son playing together on the floor, but fans were quickly distracted by the framed portrait on the windowsill behind them. It showed Geri with all four of her bandmates – Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton – in the early days of their career, all looking at something out of shot.

Geri Horner has a Spice Girls photo on display in her house

"You already know everyone is focused on the snap in the background," one of Geri's followers commented on the photo. "I see my girls up there #girlpower," another commented in reference to the throwback Spice Girls photo.

MORE: We really, really love Geri Horner's house - and you will too

Geri also appears to have several other special photos on display in her lounge, including holiday snaps of herself with husband Christian Horner and Monty, which take pride of place on a stylish grey shelving unit.

The Spice Girls reunion took place at Geri's house

Of course, Geri's house was the location for the initial Spice Girls reunion earlier this year. The band caused a frenzy after sharing photos of all five of them together again on social media, and have since announced they will be touring again in 2019, but without singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

STORY: Spice Girls reveal how Victoria Beckham responded to reunion talks

The photo is not the only way Geri has paid homage to her Spice Girls days in her home; the 46-year-old has also given a nod to her infamous Union Jack dress from the BRITs with several pieces adorned with the red, white and blue flag, including a KitchenAid mixer and blanket. Girl power!

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.