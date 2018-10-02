Zoe Ball gives fans a peek at her new kitchen renovation The Strictly – It Takes Two star is renovating her new home

Zoe Ball may be busy filming Strictly – It Takes Two, but that hasn't stopped her from tackling some renovation work at her new home. The TV presenter, who moved to East Sussex earlier this year, has enlisted boyfriend Michael Reed to help with remodelling her kitchen, and has shared photos of the lengthy process on Instagram.

The mum-of-two took to social media to share a series of step-by-step photos, showing her old kitchen, and how the space looks with the cabinets and appliances taken out. "Kitchen going going gone thank you @michaelreed99 #muscle & the boys from @smoothmoveremovals. Gearing up ready for @devolkitchens #kitchendesign #kitchenremodel #before," she wrote on Instagram.

Zoe Ball has given fans a look at her kitchen renovation

The first photo gave a unique glimpse at Zoe's kitchen before work began, showing the space fitted with white cabinets, a silver fridge-freezer and oven at the centre. The walls are painted taupe, with green gloss tiles around the back of the kitchen cupboards. The kitchen appears to be open plan with a dining area and living room, and the entire space has cream tiled flooring.

Zoe's boyfriend Michael has helped with the renovation work

Zoe's hallway and stairs can be seen through the doorway, while another entrance appears to lead out into her beautiful walled garden, which became the envy of fans when she shared photos from the space over the summer. However, where she was previously enjoying al fresco dinners and drinks with friends, the patio has been taken over by her old kitchen cabinets, ahead of the new ones being fitted.

Zoe moved to East Sussex in February

The 47-year-old moved into her £970,000 property in Ditchling, East Sussex, in February, relocating from her "party pad" on the Brighton beachfront, which was two doors away from her former husband, DJ Fatboy Slim. Speaking on her Radio 2 show following her move, Zoe said: "Thank you to my new neighbours. I have been inundated with cards and flowers from people, which is so lovely."

Zoe also told her radio listeners that her new home is situated next to the village church. "The bells are amazing," she said. "I know I have just taken up cycling, but I was thinking it would be quite good fun to be a bell-ringer."

