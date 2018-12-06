Wait until you see Catherine Zeta-Jones's shoe room - it will blow your mind Ok, can we live here?

Catherine Zeta-Jones is total fashion queen. How do we know? Because we've just seen inside her shoe closet and quite frankly - we are totally blow away. The gorgeous wife of Michael Douglas shared the inside of her awe-inspiring shoe room on Wednesday and we are still reeling about the volumes of stunnings shoes she actually owns. The seven-shelved wonder housed every type of high heel you can think of - sparkly stamps, plenty of red-bottomed Christian Louboutins, snakeskin courts and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent and Manolo Blahnik . The mother-of-two wrote: "A girl can never have too many shoes!" and plenty of her 1.8 million followers agreed - including supermodel Helena Christensen who quipped: "Oh my god I should show you my shoe rack it's a mess!" Ours too Helena - it happens to the best of us.

Wow. Just WOW!

This isn't the first time the The Feud actress has shared glimpses of her wardrobe with fans. Last year, the Darling Buds of May actress actually gave a video tour of the closet on Instagram and it was packed with designer bags, dresses, shoes and scarves. We were impressed to see that some of her prized possessions were displayed on glass shelves and her array of Hermes silk shawls were neatly folded on a rack. We certainly wouldn't mind getting lost in there, that's for sure...

There's no doubt that some Louis Vuitton will find its way onto her rack. We have noticed the Mask of Zorro actress has a deep love for the luxury french label.

Back in January, she uploaded a series of winter-themed snaps on to her Instagram account – including one which showed her wearing a pair of £970 designer boots by iconic brand. Known as the Wonderland Flat Ranger boots, the decadent design featured the easily-identifiable monogram canvas print, gold embossed LV buckles and bold toe caps.

