Fearne Cotton's children have the playhouse of dreams - take a look

Fearne Cotton has shared a peek at the playhouse she has installed in her back garden for her children, Rex and Honey, and it's every kid's dream! The adorable house is painted blue and has been turned into an adorable replica of a family home, complete with pink curtains and white wooden shutters at the windows, bird boxes on the front, and a window box filled with plants.

The two-storey house appears to sit at the end of the garden of Fearne's family home, which is a period property based near Greenwich, London. "My octopus/ squid loving son is pretty happy right now #squidobsessed," Fearne captioned a photo of Rex running in front of the playhouse while holding a giant squid-shaped kite.

Fearne Cotton shared a glimpse of her children's playhouse

The cute aesthetic fits perfectly with the rest of Fearne and her husband Jesse Wood's house, which is colourful and filled with character thanks to quirky wall art, colourful furniture and trend-led accessories. The property dates back to around 1850, and Fearne previously said she was keen to maintain many of the original period features while giving it a modern update.

Fearne is not the only celebrity parent to splash out on a fun playhouse for her children; Amanda Holden amazed her fans in 2018 when she showcased the palatial Wendy house at the back of her garden, which features its own porch and white picket fence.

Amanda Holden has also built an amazing Wendy house for her children

Meanwhile, Sam Faiers spent £1,495 on a two-storey wooden playhouse in her back garden for her children Rosie and Paul. The incredible structure has been kitted out into a fun den for her toddlers, with soft carpets, animal decorations and filled with toys. The Mummy Diaries star went one step further by adding a mini wooden picnic bench and parasol outside, along with two wooden sun loungers, which cost £107.

