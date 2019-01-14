Scarlett Moffatt unveils bedroom makeover and dreamy bathroom setup How amazing is this bath?!

Scarlett Moffatt enjoyed a relaxing day at home on Sunday, and revealed she had made some interior design updates to her home for the New Year. The I’m a Celebrity star, who lives in County Durham, has given the bedroom of her new-build property a stylish update with a statement wallpaper designed to look like exposed brickwork, and swapped her cream carpets for grey wooden flooring.

A cowhide rug takes pride of place on the floor at the centre of the room, while a black ottoman bench now sits at the end of her bed. The room has been given a chic monochrome makeover in shades of black, white and grey, with her mirrored bedside tables replaced with more understated white wooden units. "Sunday chills," she captioned a photo of herself standing in front of her full-length mirror, which gave a better glimpse at her new décor.

Scarlett also made fans green with envy after sharing a peek inside her gorgeous bathroom – complete with a wall-mounted television so she can catch up on her favourite shows while relaxing in the bath. Making the setup even better is a marble-effect bath board where she could keep her glass of wine, the remote control, and a candlelit lantern to add to the ambiance.

The 28-year-old owns her own home in Bishop’s Auckland, County Durham, close to where her parents Betty and Mark live. The house is said to have its own cinema, games room and open-plan kitchen, as well as four bedrooms. Scarlett said she felt "amazingly adult" after splashing out on the property, which is said to be worth £300,000 and regularly features on her Instagram page.

The TV star has added plenty of character to her home through various design touches, including a bright pink neon light in her living room, which features the quote: "Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons."

