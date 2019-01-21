A glimpse at Duchess Meghan's Kensington Palace decor - see the picture Wow!

The Duchess of Sussex has chosen some beautiful homeware pieces for the Kensington Palace residence she shares with Prince Harry! Fans were given a unique insight into the royal couple's home on Sunday, when Meghan's makeup artist and close friend Daniel Martin posted an Instagram photograph of a brunch they shared together after he'd flown to London to visit her. The snap shows a distressed rustic table, a black and white table runner and a selection of stoneware crockery, which has been identified as part of Soho Home's 'Country House' collection.

Meghan and Harry were thought to have chosen gifts for their wedding list from the Soho Home range, and it's also been reported that the Duchess has hired the private members club's top interior designer, Vicky Charles, to update Frogmore Cottage ahead of their move there.

It was first thought that Meghan and Daniel may have headed to Oxfordshire's Soho Farmhouse for their meet-up – but the beauty expert took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he was on his way to London, later adding that Meghan had hosted at home. His photograph was captioned: "Back to our Tig days... Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!"

Meghan's Soho Home teapot

The former actress' choices include the Soho Home Country House Teapot - which sells for £25 in a small size and £35 for the large - and what looks like the teacups from the range, which are £12 each. She served her famous smashed avocado toast on Oneida pewter plates (which can be bought on eBay) and also presented Daniel with some chocolate truffles from Fortnum & Mason. He later commented on his picture: "Those truffles were soooo yummy!"

Daniel was the man behind Meghan's beautiful makeup look on her wedding day last May, and the friends clearly enjoy their relaxing days together. The MUA has previously opened up about how the morning of the royal wedding went, telling Good Morning America: "We had breakfast. Guy, her dog, was with us. We were playing around with him. It was a very chill morning. Her mum [Doria Ragland] was there, which was amazing."