Meghan Markle just served her friend brunch on a silver platter at Kensington Palace – see the photo At home with Meghan…

Well we wouldn't expect anything less from a Duchess and a foodie! Meghan Markle has just proved how much of a fantastic host she is, after a photo of a meal she prepared for a close friend was posted online. Meghan's makeup artist and good pal, Daniel Martin, was invited to her home in Kensington Palace, where the royal whipped up everyone's favourite brunch order – avocado on toast.

Taking to his Instagram page, Daniel shared a snap of their meal which was served on a silver platter, thank you very much. "Back to our Tig days… Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!" Daniel wrote.

The friends also enjoyed freshly brewed tea from a teapot designed by Soho Farmhouse. The stoneware teapot, in a small size, is part of the brand's Country Home collection and costs £25. Meanwhile, the matching cups and saucers cost £12 each. Meghan and Daniel also indulged in some very decadent Fortnum & Mason's truffles.

Daniel was the man behind Meghan's beautiful makeup look on her wedding day last May. The MUA has previously opened up about how the morning of the royal wedding went, telling Good Morning America: "We had breakfast. Guy, her dog, was with us. We were playing around with him. It was a very chill morning. Her mum [Doria Ragland] was there, which was amazing."

The makeup look for Meghan's big day was perfect, keeping in line with the 37-year-old's preference for an understated glow, especially during her nuptials. Rocking a slightly longer lash, Meghan kept her lips a natural pink, little to no bronzer and a subtle highlight that caught the sun effortlessly. Of course, her beautiful freckles shone through – one of the features that Meghan most adores about herself.

Daniel went on to explain: "When [Harry] takes the veil off, and sees her, that's the moment I think a bride wants – when she has that moment with her future husband. It wasn't about a trendy makeup. It wasn't about a lot of eye, or a lot of lip. It was about her, and her being confident."

