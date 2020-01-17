The Duchess of Sussex has been back in Canada for more than a week after the announcement that she and Prince Harry were stepping back from their roles as senior royals. Meghan has wasted no time in settling into her new life in the country, carrying out a secret visit to the Vancouver headquarters of Justice for Girls on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess said they plan to split their time between the UK and North America, with a lot of speculation about where they might set up a second family home for themselves and their son Archie Harrison. Meghan is currently still staying on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, where the family spent their six-week break before Christmas.

Meghan carried out a private visit to Justice for Girls in Vancouver, where she is currently staying

Harry and Meghan were spotted hiking on the island with friends including Suits star Abigail Spencer, and may have been using their time there as a dry run for the future to consider if it is somewhere they might want to live longer-term. Vancouver Island is somewhere the family could snap up an idyllic home such as an ocean-front mansion or private oasis that offers them the quiet family life they desire.

However, it could be that the couple choose to return to Toronto, the city where they spent much of the early months of their relationship. Meghan lived in the city while filming her role on the legal drama Suits, and it no doubt holds a special place in both of their hearts. The Duke and Duchess could choose between a modern Toronto penthouse and perhaps a more peaceful retreat in the suburbs, or even a return to Meghan's old neighbourhood, where Harry also stayed several times.

The Duke and Duchess could also move to Toronto where they made their first appearance

Canada holds special memories for the royal couple, and they made their first official public appearance together in Toronto in September 2017 at the Invictus Games. Prince Harry is expected to return to the country to reunite with his wife and son in the near future, after a series of meetings he has lined up in the UK early next week.

