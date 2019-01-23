The extra-special touch Meghan Markle plans to add to royal baby's nursery The Duchess is designing the nursery at Frogmore Cottage

With just a few months to go until they welcome their first child, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are busy renovating their new home, Frogmore Cottage, for the new arrival. The couple will also be focusing on creating the perfect nursery for their royal baby, and Meghan is reportedly keen to add an extra-special, eco-friendly touch – by using vegan and organic paint.

Meghan has previously said she follows a vegan diet as much as possible, so it should come as no surprise that she would be looking to make cruelty-free additions to her home too. Non-vegan paints often incorporate beeswax or milk products and may have been tested with animals.

Prince Harry and Meghan are creating an eco-friendly nursery for their baby

Frogmore Cottage is currently undergoing extensive renovation work before the couple move in later this year. The Duke and Duchess are planning to install a £50,000 green energy unit as part of the work, which will provide them with heat, hot water and electricity.

It's not only Meghan who is conscious of making their home environmentally-friendly; Prince Harry previously revealed he also has a habit of turning lights off in their residence - often to Meghan's confusion – something he has picked up from his father, Prince Charles.

The couple will live in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan's home is set to be as stylish as it is eco-conscious, as they are said to have hired Soho House's interior designer Vicky Charles to transform the property. According to The Sun, Meghan wants her home to look just like the stylish clubs, where she enjoyed many low-key dates with Prince Harry in the early stages of their relationship. And her new interior designer has extra style credentials, having worked with some of Meghan’s A-list friends including George and Amal Clooney, and the Beckhams.

The Soho House clubs take design inspiration from the 1920s and 30s, with lots of luxurious touches such as rich velvet sofas and comfy armchairs, ornate chandeliers hanging from the ceilings and exposed brickwork, which wouldn’t look out of place in a modern royal residence. Meghan already owns some pieces from the private members' club's homeware line, Soho Home, which will add to the chic aesthetic.

