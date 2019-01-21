Sam Faiers shares a look inside her son's epic jungle-themed bedroom with £3,365 bed Lucky Paul!

Sam Faiers has treated her son Paul to a bedroom every little boy would love. The Mummy Diaries star has created an amazing jungle-themed space for her three-year-old son, complete with a bed that cost a whopping £3,365!

The mum-of-two may have a hard time getting Paul to leave his bed, which is an incredible treehouse style bunk bed that has a slide down from the top bunk to the floor. The toddler can sleep on the lower bunk, and use the top bunk as a cosy den for reading and playing – and we’re sure both he and his little sister Rosie will have hours of fun on the slide. The extravagant purchase is from Cuckooland.com, and received a lot of attention from Sam’s fans when she shared a photo on Instagram.

Sam has added lots of jungle-inspired accessories and furniture throughout the rest of the room, including some Not on the High Street zebra-shaped lights that have been hung on the bed, a Wayfair tiger table, and a giraffe lamp that she picked up from Homesense. Adding to the theme is a cream wallpaper adorned with an animal print, which the reality TV star said she bought from Homebase.

The former TOWIE star lives in Hertfordshire with her partner Paul and their two young children, and has gone to great expense to treat Paul and Rosie to everything they could ever want. In summer 2018 Sam showed the luxury playhouse she had constructed in their garden, complete with two floors, and their own mini picnic bench and wooden sun loungers.

The wooden playhouse alone cost up to £1,495, but is sure to be somewhere both children will love to play for years to come. Sam’s home also has its own swimming pool and Orangery, which Sam previously said had always been her "dream".

