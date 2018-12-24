Alex Jones' house is decked out for Christmas – take a look She's obsessed with one detail…

Alex Jones has decked the halls at her family home ready for Christmas – and she’s gone all out with one detail. The One Show host questioned if it was "berry overkill" in her house, as she has wintry berries on display throughout her house, in the kitchen and living room.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Alex first shared a photo of a bunch of Christmas berries in a glass vase on her Christmas worktop. The mum-to-be then showed that she had trimmed a piano in her living room with a garland of wintry berries, writing "And there’s more…", before showing another vase filled with the same festive red berries on top of her fireplace.

Alex Jones questioned if it was "berry overkill" in her home

Aside from adding the Christmas decorations throughout her home, Alex also has several Christmas cards on display alongside framed family photos and scented candles. The 43-year-old has luxury candles from both The White Company and Jo Malone on her fireplace, as well as white lanterns holding tea light candles on the shelves in her living room.

The One Show presenter showcased her pretty Christmas decorations

Alex’s photos also offer a glimpse at some special family mementos that she has on display, including framed photos of herself with husband Charlie Thomson and their son Teddy. She and Charlie spent ten months painstakingly renovating their London home in 2016, and the TV presenter is clearly pleased with the results, as she often shares glimpses inside the residence on social media.

Alex lives in London with her husband Charlie and their son Teddy

The couple’s hard work appears to have paid off, as the house is filled with fashion-forward design details and luxurious touches, while also serving as the perfect place for them to raise their son Teddy, who turns two in January, and their second child who is due in 2019.

Alex announced the exciting news that she is expecting baby number two earlier in December, admitting she hadn’t wanted to tell everyone too soon but felt there was "no hiding it any more" after her baby bump became more visible.

