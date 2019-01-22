Alex Jones celebrates son Teddy's second birthday – and look how grown-up he is! Adorable!

Happy birthday to Alex Jones' little boy Teddy! The gorgeous youngster turned two on Tuesday, with Alex posting a very sweet tribute to her son on Instagram. The One Show presenter uploaded a photo of Teddy playing in the park, looking very grown-up with an amazing head of dark hair like his parents. "Our little boy is 2 and I'm an emotional wreck!" Alex admitted. "It's amazing to see him grow and turn into a little boy but a big part of me wants to stop time marching on and hold him close forever. Happy birthday Teddy." She added in Welsh: "Penblwydd hapus cariad bach."

Alex's fans empathised with the mum-of-one, with one follower replying: "Totally hear you. Mine are growing so fast it makes me hurt a little bit." Another commented: "It never goes! I still dream my two are little again and they're 40 and 30!! I dream I'm late for the school run!! It shows how much you love your special little guy and when your new baby arrives he will seem even bigger! But it's great and enjoy and lots of photos!!"

It's been a bittersweet month for Alex too, as Teddy has just started nursery. The TV star confessed she felt like the "worst parent" after dropping off her son. Sharing her pain on Twitter, she wrote: "First week of nursery and drop off is brutal!!! TGIF!!!" After one fan replied, "We feel like the worst parents in the world this week!!" Alex responded: "Us too!"

Alex, 41, and her husband Charlie Thomson are expecting their second baby later this year. She announced her pregnancy last year by sharing a video and showing off her growing bump. "So we've got a little bit of news – Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year, a little brother or sister for little Teddy…" said Alex.

"I didn't know when to tell everybody and when to share the news, I was a bit nervous about it and I didn't want to do it too soon. But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop! I'll show you… which is what's happened. Look – this weekend, there it is, there's no hiding it any more."

