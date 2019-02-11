Aldi is selling a dupe of this popular John Lewis lamp – but for £80 less Give your home a budget-friendly update

Aldi’s new spring homeware line has launched, and it includes a tripod floor lamp that could easily be mistaken for one of John Lewis’ popular designs – at £80 less. The budget supermarket is selling the tripod floor lamp in three different styles, a grey, white or washed wood effect, for the bargain price of £49.99.

A smaller tripod table lamp is also available for £24.99 as an online exclusive, and both are sure to sell out fast as budget-savvy shoppers look to give their homes a trend-led update for the season ahead.

Aldi's homeware line includes two tripod lamps

The lamps may remind shoppers of the Jacques tripod lamp at John Lewis, which has been sold at the department store for several seasons and costs £130 for the floor lamp and £75 for the table lamp. Customers will be able to pick up both lamps at Aldi for the price of just the table lamp at John Lewis, as part of the supermarkets Specialbuys which are available to pre-order online and pick up in store from 14 February.

MORE: ASOS drops a homeware collection - and yes all your storage dreams have come true

Other highlights of the collection include a stylish retro-style DAB and FM Radio with Bluetooth, which is available in duck egg blue, cream, sage green or dove grey for £29.99. Meanwhile, a shaggy rug (£16.99), velvet cushion (£5.99) and woven tassel throw (£12.99) are all amazing ways to give your home a style refresh in time for spring.

The lamps are reminiscent of John Lewis' Jacques tripod lamp

The collection launch comes just a couple of months after Aldi impressed shoppers with its bedding range, The White Collection, which included everything from bed linens to towels rivalling luxury brand The White Company at a fraction of the price. Lidl also appears to have taken inspiration from The White Company with the release of its new candles, reed diffusers and room sprays, which are a steal at just £3.99 each.

GALLERY: Small dining room ideas to make the most of your space

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.