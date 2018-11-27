Aldi launches luxury homeware to rival The White Company – and it costs £280 less! Just in time for Christmas!

If you love the bedding and homeware at The White Company but your budget doesn't quite stretch to their luxurious price tags, you're going to want to head to Aldi, pronto. The budget supermarket has launched a range of homeware with pieces just like the luxury brand but at a fraction of the price – and just in time for hosting guests over Christmas.

The White Collection includes everything from bed linens and towels to duck down duvets and cushions, with the entire range coming to just £90.95, a potential saving of £282 compared to similar pieces from The White Company.

Aldi has launched a new homeware collection inspired by The White Company

Highlights include a cosy knitted bed spread, available in light or dark grey, which costs £24.99, and packs of two ultra-comfortable duck feather and down king pillows, which are available for a budget-friendly £25.98.

Meanwhile, the crystal droplet lamp – available exclusively online – will add a dazzling touch to your bedroom and is similar to the glamorous décor seen in the homes of celebrities like Michelle Keegan and Katie Piper. With all you need to transform your bedroom into a sanctuary to rival a luxury hotel, your Christmas guests won't want to leave! Alternatively, you can create a relaxing space to unwind once the festivities are over.

The range includes crystal droplet lamps for £24.99

You'll have to get in quick though; the pieces are only available for a limited time, and can be pre-ordered online now before launching in stores on 29 November. The range will be available alongside a selection of luxury home fragrances including candles and reed diffusers, with prices starting at £8.99.

The supermarket has become the place to go for affordable homeware; while Aldi and Lidl both have limited edition homeware collections, other retailers including Sainsbury's and Tesco have become known for their fashion-forward and budget-friendly pieces.

