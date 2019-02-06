IKEA has some amazing news for Londoners It's been a long time coming…

IKEA is set to open the doors to its first inner-London superstore on Thursday – meaning Londoners no longer have to make the journey out to Wembley, Tottenham or Croydon to get their hands on the brand's latest affordable homeware collections.

The Swedish retailer's new Greenwich superstore has been billed as its most sustainable UK store, and is easily accessible by public transport, with shoppers actively encouraged to travel there by bus or tube. It's open late too – closing at 10pm Monday to Saturday, so you can easily go for a post-work shopping trip.

IKEA's Greenwich superstore opens on 7 February

If you're wondering how you'll be able to get that Billy bookcase or Kallax shelving unit home with you, they have it covered. There will be 24-hour delivery for Greenwich borough residents, while home delivery will cost £15 (instead of the usual £35) to locals within a 40-minute public transport journey of the store for the first ten weeks after the store opens.

Further adding to the store's eco-friendly credentials, five electric vans will be available to hire from £15 an hour, while Zedify electric bikes will be able to deliver smaller items for between £5 and £7 within just a few hours. There'll also be a mini cab service on offer.

The shop is billed as IKEA's most sustainable UK store

You won't just be going for shopping either, the new store boasts its own rooftop garden, with views over Canary Wharf and the Greenwich Peninsula, plus two cafés, one of which offers healthy alternatives to the famous IKEA Swedish meatballs and hot dogs.

Shoppers can even drop in for free and paid-for workshops on everything from disassembling furniture on moving day to upcycling IKEA favourites to make them your own. In short, it sounds like you can spend all day there! Londoners have even more to look forward to, as the brand also plans to open a new planning studio in Bromley this spring, following on from the launch of a similar store on Tottenham Court Road in October 2018.

When does IKEA Greenwich superstore open?

The store will open at 10am on Thursday 7 February.

What will IKEA Greenwich opening hours be?

Monday to Friday, 10am to 10pm

Saturday, 9am to 10pm

Sunday, 11am to 5pm

