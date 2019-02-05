Lidl launches luxury candles that look very similar to The White Company – but £16 cheaper Get them while you can

While celebrities like the Duchess of Sussex and Holly Willoughby are known to love luxury candles from brands like Diptyque, Jo Malone and The White Company in their homes, we can't all afford to spend upwards of £50 on a candle. Which is where Lidl can help, as the budget supermarket has launched their own designer-inspired home fragrance line that looks really similar to the real thing for just £3.99.

The supermarket is releasing its new The Luxury Collection in-stores on Thursday, featuring reed diffusers, candles and room sprays in three different scents – lavender, pomegranate, and tropical citrus and herb. Each piece in the collection is a bargain at £3.99, meaning shoppers will be able to buy the entire range in their favourite scent for just £12. Meanwhile, a similar candle from The White Company costs £20, a reed diffuser is £27, and a room spray is £16 each, coming in at a total of £63 for the range.

Lidl's new The Luxury Collection line costs £3.99 each

Lidl is not the only retailer to offer their own take on luxury candles and fragrances; Aldi has also impressed shoppers with its Jo Malone-inspired luxury home range, which includes a selection of candles, room sprays and reed diffusers for a similar price. They're sure to become a hit with budget-savvy customers, who want to give their home a designer-inspired update for less.

It's becoming even easier for shoppers to find trend-led homewares on the high street, as more supermarkets and retailers launch their own interiors collections. One of the latest to launch a new homeware line is ASOS, whose ASOS SUPPLY range features everything from bedding to bathroom accessories inspired by seasonal trends.

The range looks just like The White Company

You can also find some amazing homeware deals while doing your weekly supermarket shop thanks to the Specialbuys from Lidl and Aldi, who have recently offered collections such as organic bedding and kitchen appliances for significantly less than their rivals.

