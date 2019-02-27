The Swedish royal palace features some surprising artwork you wouldn't expect A modern touch to the traditional palace

The Swedish royal family have given a rare glimpse inside the Royal Palace that is home to King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia – and it features some surprising décor. A photo released by the Swedish royals shows Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden visiting her parents' home with her two young children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, earlier this month, with the family pictured in the housekeeping chamber.

The large room is furnished with several wooden coffee tables and comfy red patterned upholstered chairs and sofas, with a pale blue wallpaper and wooden panelling on the walls. It is the classic, elegant style you may expect to see in a royal residence, but there is one detail that stands out – the artwork.

The Swedish Royal Palace features some striking artwork

(Photo: Sara Friberg, The Royal Court of Sweden)

Two colourful pop art-style portraits of the King and Queen are hung on the walls, adding a modern touch to the otherwise traditional décor. They bring a bold flash of colour to the large chamber, and are very different to the artwork you may expect to see in the royal palace.

The Swedish royal palace dates back to the 18th century and has an Italian Baroque style, with a prime location in the centre of Stockholm. Meanwhile, Crown Princess Victoria, her husband Prince Daniel and their two children live in Haga Palace, which has been their official residence since 2010. Their private quarters comprise of 25 rooms on the first and second floors of the building, with a 16 room main apartment that is used for many official functions.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel recently celebrated their 10 year engagement anniversary

(Photo: Linda Broström, The Royal Court of Sweden)

Royal fans recently got a brief glimpse inside the couple's home with a sweet photo released to celebrate the ten year anniversary of Victoria and Daniel's engagement announcement. While the photo captured their love and showed the couple sweetly embracing, the portrait also gave fans a tiny peek at the neutral and elegant furnishings inside the palace.

