Royal family release new official photographs of young Princess These are adorable!

Best wishes are in order for Sweden's Princess Estelle, who celebrates her seventh birthday today! To mark the happy occasion, the Swedish Royal Court have released two new official photographs on their social media account - one with her younger brother Prince Oscar as they happily ride together in a sleigh, and another showing the little Princess sweetly stroking her horse. The backdrop shows some gorgeous snowy weather, which no doubt the royal siblings had lots of fun playing in during a recent winter break.

Sweet Princess Estelle is celebrating her seventh birthday - scroll down to see the new photographs

The adorable images were captioned: "Today, Princess Estelle turns 7 years old! These pictures show the Princess and Prince Oscar together with our Welsh pony Viktor. They were taken a few weeks ago outside Rosendal Palace." Estelle is the eldest child of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, and is second in line in succession to her country's throne.

The Swedish royal family often share sweet personal photographs on their @Kungahuset official Instagram account, with plenty of snapshots from their scheduled public engagements as well as candid insights from their home life. On Wednesday, the Royal Court also marked Princess Leonore's birthday, by sharing a gorgeous close-up shot of the five-year-old daughter of Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill.

Princess Madeleine even has her own personal Instagram account, and recently shared a sweet shot of children Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas having fun in their swimming pool at home. The family recently relocated Miami, Florida where they rent a house that sits in a gated community, complete with a communal swimming pool and tennis court.

A statement at the time read: "Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children's rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States. Mr. Christopher O'Neill has previously been working in the United States but will continue his business in Europe."