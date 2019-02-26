Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new house The Duke and Duchess will relocate to Windsor this spring

Spring is shaping up to be a busy time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as not only will they be welcoming their first child, but they'll also be moving into their new home – Frogmore Cottage. Prince Harry and Meghan will relocate from their home at Kensington Palace to Windsor as soon as renovation work is complete on their new residence, which is based within the grounds of Windsor's Home Park.

The renovation work has been tipped to cost some £3million – with the building work covered by the Sovereign Grant, while Harry and Meghan will fit the bill for the interiors. But what else do we know about the Duke and Duchess' new family home? Read on for all the details…

They have a celebrity-approved interior designer

Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly hired Vicky Charles, Soho House's top interior designer, to transform Frogmore Cottage ahead of their move. The Duchess reportedly wants her house to look just like the stylish clubs, where she enjoyed many low-key dates with Prince Harry in the early days of their relationship. Their new interior designer has extra style credentials, having worked with some of the couple's A-list friends, including George and Amal Clooney, and the Beckhams.

The Duke and Duchess may have their own yoga studio

It has been reported that Meghan plans to install a yoga studio in her new home, so she can continue her practice of the exercise. The Duchess has long been a yoga fan and her mum, Doria Ragland, is a yoga teacher in Los Angeles, so it would come as little surprise if she wanted her own private space to continue her routine during her maternity leave and beyond.

They're planning an eco-friendly nursery

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be painting their nursery with vegan and organic paint, to ensure their home is eco-friendly and cruelty-free. Non-vegan paints often incorporate beeswax or milk products and may have been tested with animals, so it's likely that Meghan – who follows a vegan diet as much as possible – would want to avoid this when decorating her home.

They've installed a £50,000 energy unit

It's not only the paint that will be eco-friendly; Prince Harry and Meghan are said to have installed a £50,000 green energy unit that will provide them with heat, hot water and electricity.

It's big enough for them to have more children

Both Harry and Meghan have spoken of their desire to have more children, and there will be plenty of room for them to do so in their new home, which will have five bedrooms and room for a live-in nanny. It will be significantly bigger than their current home in the grounds of Kensington Palace, Nottingham Cottage.

It's located close to their wedding venue

The location of the home is particularly special for the Duke and Duchess, as it is located in the grounds of Frogmore House, where they hosted their evening wedding reception in May 2018. The couple also posed for their engagement photos in the grounds of the House, so it holds many happy memories for them – and will be the setting for many more as they settle into family life with their new baby.

