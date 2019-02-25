David and Victoria Beckham's most extravagant homeware buys revealed The couple own properties in London and the Cotswolds

With an estimated combined net worth of almost £700million, David and Victoria Beckham can afford to splash the cash on turning their London and Cotswolds properties into their dream homes, and don’t hold back when it comes to treating themselves or their four children. Following the news that they are renovating part of their £31million west London property to create a self-contained wing especially for their eldest son Brooklyn, we take a look back at some of their other most extravagant homeware buys…

A £14,000 sauna

In December, retired footballer David revealed he had invested in an authentic cabin complete with sauna and steam room for the garden of their home in the Cotswolds. The unusual igloo-style structure costs from £13,900 and could have been designed to suit his tastes, with additions including LED lighting, a back rest and large benches to make the sauna more comfortable.

A fairytale-inspired garden

Work is still underway on creating the perfect fairytale garden for David, Victoria and their children at their Grade II-listed barns in the Cotswolds. The couple enlisted three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to design their garden, which will include a pergola, natural swimming pond, and a fruit orchard with 23 different types of trees.

GALLERY: Take a look inside David and Victoria Beckham's £31m London home

A £30,000 tennis court

With a budding tennis player in the family, it comes as little surprise that David and Victoria decided to treat their son Romeo to his very own place to train. A tennis court costing an estimated £30,000 has been installed in the family’s Cotswolds retreat especially for the talented teenager.

A fully-equipped home gym

One of Victoria’s favourite places in her house is the gym, where she spends two hours working out each morning. The fashion designer previously revealed that she spends one hour running on the treadmill each day, and spends a further hour with a personal trainer, so there’s no doubt her home gym is kitted out with the very best equipment.

MORE: The Beckhams' Cotswolds retreat is stunning - see photos

A £13,000 AGA oven

With a family of six to cook for, as well as guests including Brooklyn’s girlfriend Hana Cross and their friends, it’s no wonder the Beckhams have splashed out on a huge oven. The family’s kitchen at their west London home appears to be a black four-oven AGA which costs from £12,785 and features separate ovens for baking, roasting, warming and simmering.

A £2,700 coffee machine

Victoria loves to start her day with a coffee, and she can enjoy a Barista-quality brew at home thanks to their Fracino Contempo coffee machine, which costs £2,700 and makes a stylish addition to their gorgeous kitchen.

A personal wine cellar

David and Victoria are such fans of fine wine, they even installed their own personal wine cellar into their London home during renovations before they moved in.The couple can regularly be seen enjoying bottles worth over £1,000 a time, so we can only imagine the value of their collection!

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.