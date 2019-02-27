Sophie Ellis-Bextor shows off ultra-chic kitchen renovation just weeks after welcoming 5th son Isn't it gorgeous?

As if she's not busy enough following the birth of her fifth child Mickey in January, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has recently given herself the extra challenge of renovating her kitchen. The Take Me Home singer unveiled the finished result on Instagram on Wednesday, and it's as chic and full of character as you would imagine.

The huge kitchen doubles up as a dining room, with a long wooden table with benches where she set her baby boy down for a nap in his bouncer seat. The cabinets line the walls from floor to ceiling and are an on trend shade of navy blue, which work perfectly with the wooden and metallic accents.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has shared a look inside her stylish kitchen

Further decorative touches include three Tom Dixon pendant lights hanging over the breakfast bar, vases of fresh flowers, and the pièce de résistance – a cool heart-shaped neon light that says "family" on the wall over a table lined with books and photos of Sophie and her husband Richard Jones' sons.

Sharing the details of her kitchen renovation on Instagram, Sophie said: "When we had our first two babies, we moved house. It was stressful and tricky and I vowed once we moved to our current home that I wouldn't move again for at least a decade. When we had Mickey, I had the urge to rejuvenate the home a bit and so we redid our kitchen." The singer continued: "I wanted to take a photo when everything is neat but in our house it's never 100% there!"

Sophie and her husband Richard have five sons together

Sophie and her husband Richard welcomed their baby boy together on 7 January, and shared the happy news with a photo of the proud dad cradling their new son. "He's here! Mickey Jones born today weighing 7lb 1oz and he’s absolutely gorgeous. Welcome to our quirky little family, sweet boy. We’re so glad you’re here safe. Xxxxxxxxxxxx," Sophie captioned the post.

The pop star and The Feeling bassist, who have been married since 2005, are already doting parents to Sonny 14, Kit, nine, Ray, six, and Jesse, three.

