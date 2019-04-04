Scarlett Moffatt's living room décor features a covetable bargain you'll love The Gogglebox star's fans are all in love with her coffee table

Scarlett Moffatt may have inspired a few of her fans to hit the shops after sharing a glimpse inside her stylish living room. The Gogglebox star shared a photo of the setup in her Durham home as she watched TV on Wednesday, and many of her two million fans were taken by one item in particular – her hammered silver coffee table.

"Would you mind letting me know where you got your silver coffee table from?" one asked, while another also said: "Love your table, where is it from?" The design in question is a round metal table which sits on top of a zebra print rug on the wooden floor. The metallic accents fit perfectly with Scarlett’s pink sofa, and adds a luxurious touch to her otherwise minimalistic décor.

Scarlett Moffatt shared a look inside her living room

Thankfully for Scarlett’s fans, the table is an affordable buy that is currently available at JD Williams for £179 in silver, or reduced to £139 for the copper version. It makes a quirky addition to Scarlett’s living room, and she has styled it with candles, and a complementing silver tray.

GALLERY: Take a look inside Scarlett Moffatt's home

Scarlett bought her home in late 2017, close to where her parents Betty and Mark live. The property is said to be worth £300,000 and has four bedrooms, an open plan kitchen, a games room and even a home cinema, perfect for a TV and film lover like Scarlett.

Scarlett recently shared a photo of her bedroom makeover

The former I’m a Celebrity winner has previously given fans a look at various rooms within her home, including her dreamy bathroom setup, which includes a television built into the wall, and a bath board that allows her to enjoy a glass of wine while soaking in the tub.

MORE: 21 of the most beautiful celebrity living rooms

Scarlett also showcased a stylish bedroom makeover, with grey brick-effect wallpaper and wooden flooring, offset by furniture and accessories in muted monochrome tones of black and white. She certainly appears to have an eye for interiors!

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.