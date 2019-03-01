﻿
rochelle-nursery

Rochelle Humes shows off youngest daughter's beautiful nursery

Rochelle got emotional

Hollie Richardson

Rochelle Humes is preparing for a major parenting milestone, as she redecorates her youngest daughter's nursery to turn it into a a "big girl's room". The 29-year-old presenter gave fans a glimpse at the gorgeous nursery on Thursday, which boasted all-white paint, a chandelier, luxury furnishings and cute prints on the wall. She decorated the beautiful nursery with the help of Hesellic Design by Sal O'Connor. Filming a mini-tour of the special room, Rochelle uploaded it onto Instagram along with the caption: "My lovely friend @hesellicdesign and I designed this little room together for my Valle but today is the day we turn it into a big girl room… Not ready to let this beauty go." She also emotionally talked over the video, saying: "Today is a sad day. This is my baby girl's nursery and we are now turning it into a big girl room. It's time but I'm not ready to say goodbye."

READ: Christine McGuinness worries fans after sharing hospital selfie

rochelle-nursery

Rochelle has two daughters - Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, 23 months - with her husband Marvin, who she married in 2012. The family recently announced some exciting news, telling fans that they have a new addition - their dog Ginger! Rochelle shared the first photo of their cute puppy last month, and wrote in the caption: "Hi I'm Ginger Humes, I'm new around here..."

READ:Victoria Beckham channels the Queen in new project - see hilarious video

Talking to HELLO! earlier in the year about life at home with her family, the mum-of-two revealed that she has banned the word "diet" from their house. Rochelle said: "Already I'm being careful of how I approach, like, my mum came over the other day and she mentioned she was on a diet. And I was like, 'Don't say that in front of the girls!' My eldest is nearly six and she's very… she picks up everything. She does a lot of activities and outside school stuff and I always try to make sure they're eating the right things."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about rochelle humes

More news