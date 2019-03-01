Rochelle Humes shows off youngest daughter's beautiful nursery Rochelle got emotional

Rochelle Humes is preparing for a major parenting milestone, as she redecorates her youngest daughter's nursery to turn it into a a "big girl's room". The 29-year-old presenter gave fans a glimpse at the gorgeous nursery on Thursday, which boasted all-white paint, a chandelier, luxury furnishings and cute prints on the wall. She decorated the beautiful nursery with the help of Hesellic Design by Sal O'Connor. Filming a mini-tour of the special room, Rochelle uploaded it onto Instagram along with the caption: "My lovely friend @hesellicdesign and I designed this little room together for my Valle but today is the day we turn it into a big girl room… Not ready to let this beauty go." She also emotionally talked over the video, saying: "Today is a sad day. This is my baby girl's nursery and we are now turning it into a big girl room. It's time but I'm not ready to say goodbye."

READ: Christine McGuinness worries fans after sharing hospital selfie

Rochelle has two daughters - Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, 23 months - with her husband Marvin, who she married in 2012. The family recently announced some exciting news, telling fans that they have a new addition - their dog Ginger! Rochelle shared the first photo of their cute puppy last month, and wrote in the caption: "Hi I'm Ginger Humes, I'm new around here..."

READ:Victoria Beckham channels the Queen in new project - see hilarious video

Talking to HELLO! earlier in the year about life at home with her family, the mum-of-two revealed that she has banned the word "diet" from their house. Rochelle said: "Already I'm being careful of how I approach, like, my mum came over the other day and she mentioned she was on a diet. And I was like, 'Don't say that in front of the girls!' My eldest is nearly six and she's very… she picks up everything. She does a lot of activities and outside school stuff and I always try to make sure they're eating the right things."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.