Loose Women star Andrea McLean's bedroom is SO chic – take a peek inside How inviting does this look?

Andrea McLean has given fans a behind-the-scenes look inside her bedroom, as she read an extract from her new book to her husband Nick Feeney. The Loose Women star said the publication - Confessions of a Menopausal Women - could be an insightful read for women's partners, including her own husband who was already tucked up in bed with an eye mask on his head.

The bedroom certainly looks like a cosy place to unwind, with a huge king size bed featuring a cream buttoned upholstered headboard, and topped with a white duvet cover and grey bedspread. Grey velvet curtains hang at the windows, while the walls are painted in a complementing shade of grey.

Andrea McLean has shared a peek inside her bedroom

Andrea and Nick have kept a monochrome colour palette of black, white and grey in the room, and hung a black-and-white photo on the wall next to a black table lamp to add some decorative touches.

GALLERY: Look inside the Loose Women stars' homes

The couple live together in a beautiful Surrey property that Andrea often shares photos and videos from on social media, including showing "her favourite place in the world" – her amazing porch. The huge outdoor space won over Andrea's followers too, thanks to its enviable relaxing seating area, comfy swinging seat and steps leading down into the garden.

The Loose Women star often shares photos of her house on Instagram

Meanwhile, downstairs there is an open plan living room, kitchen and dining area, with grey sofas and armchairs, a long wooden dining table and plenty of space for Andrea and Nick to spend time with friends and family, including the TV presenter's children Finlay and Amy.

MORE: Take a peek inside Andrea McLean's amazing Surrey home

Andrea is no doubt keen to gauge her husband's reaction to her book, as she will soon be sharing her personal stories on her very own theatre tour, starting at the Chipping Norton Theatre on 2 May and ending at the Camberley Theatre on 21 June. The 49-year-old shared the exciting news in March, revealing that the audience can expect to hear Andrea discuss her stories about the menopause, including secrets, top tips and honest confessions.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.