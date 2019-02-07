Lorraine Kelly has created the most beautiful bedroom for her daughter Rosie: see photos Lucky Rosie!

She may be happily settled in Singapore, but Lorraine Kelly’s daughter Rosie may well want to return home more often once she sees the amazing bedroom her mum has created for her, with a helping hand from Wayfair. The ITV presenter has shared details of the bedroom transformation, revealing the 24-year-old was hands-on in the design process and is thrilled with the result.

"I really wanted this to be a welcoming room for Rosie when she came home from Singapore," Lorraine explained. "It had to be stylish with lots of storage space and somewhere she would feel happy to spend her time. The furniture in this room was looking quite tired before and there were so many soft toys! I think it had been a little neglected but now it is completely transformed and I love how bright, modern and elegant it looks."

Lorraine Kelly has decorated a beautiful bedroom for her daughter Rosie (Photo: Wayfair)

Lorraine has definitely succeeded in her mission; the room is decorated in light pastel colours with gold accents and luxurious touches such as shaggy sheepskin throws, a velvet tub chair – available on the site for £379.99 – and a cosy knitted bedspread.

Rosie has space to work from home should she need to, with her own desk that could also double up as a dressing table, and Lorraine said it perfectly reflects her daughter’s style. "I personally love the colours (which are a bit like a Neapolitan ice cream!) and the clever use of space,” Lorraine said. “It’s cheeky, yet elegant, which is exactly Rosie’s style. The wardrobe is full of extra clothes that she doesn't need in Singapore but will be invaluable whenever she is home."

The room is ready for when Rosie returns home from Singapore (Photo: Wayfair)

Lorraine and her husband Steve downsized from their Dundee mansion to a smaller property in Buckinghamshire over a year ago. They have been spending time adding their own personal touches to the home, and also enlisted the online retailer to transform the guest house in their garden shortly before Christmas.

The 58-year-old admitted she had always kept a bedroom for her daughter as a way to keep her close while she is living and working abroad. "After she graduated and then left to work in Singapore (where she has been for more than two years) I’ve kept her room exactly the same so that it feels that she will come back home any second," Lorraine wrote in The Sun in October. "I miss her but I’m so proud that she had the gumption and confidence to travel and work abroad."

