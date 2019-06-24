Holly Willoughby is making a major change at her London home The This Morning presenter requested planning permission in April

Holly Willoughby’s home is set to undergo some major renovation works, after she was given permission to convert a garage into a studio flat for her children’s au pair. The This Morning presenter and her husband Dan Baldwin submitted plans in April, in which they revealed they wanted to turn the unused space into a functional home at the end of their garden.

This is the couple's 13th application to renovate their six-bedroom, four-storey home, which they live in with their three children - Harry, Belle and Chester – and will be the ninth successful renovation they have carried out.

In the past, Holly has received complaints from neighbours about previous extension plans that she submitted, due to its potentially disruptive nature. The biggest renovation that she has so far carried out on the property was building a new basement three years ago.

The 37-year-old often shares glimpses of her beautiful home on social media, showing their modern décor and luxurious touches including a gorgeous free-standing roll-top bathtub, huge kitchen, and parquet flooring. Just as she is known for her impeccable dress sense, Holly’s style extends to her interiors, with covetable furnishings and home accessories from brands including Emma Bridgewater and Diptyque.

Holly previously told HELLO! that she gets a lot of inspiration from Pinterest, even going so far as designing imaginary rooms she doesn’t have. "I love my house, I buy more stuff for my house than I do for my wardrobe, that comes more naturally to me, the thing that comes easier, I love making a home," Holly revealed. "I love going on Pinterest and I have decorated rooms that don’t even exist in my house on Pinterest, I absolutely love it."

