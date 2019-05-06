Holly Willoughby shares a glimpse inside her home and Chester's perfectly organised toys Get a sneaky peek at her décor

Holly Willoughby gave fans an insight into her home life on Sunday evening, with a video showing a display of toys her son Chester had created in their living room. The This Morning presenter shared a clip showing a long line of toy cars and vehicles spread across their grey parquet flooring, set to the Athlete song, Vehicles and Animals.

The mum-of-three’s video spanned across the length of their living room floor, giving a peek at her décor in the process. The room appears to have a grey and white colour scheme, with a storage unit against one wall for her children’s toys, which sits next to the fireplace. Decorative touches include a white rabbit ornament on the floor alongside the fire, but most of the focus is on her children’s impressive toy collection.

Holly Willoughby showed her son's toys lined up across her living room floor

Holly’s video is not the first time she has shown off the unique way her youngest son organises his toys. The Celebrity Juice host sparked a huge parenting debate in February after showing the four-year-old’s toy car collection, which on this occasion he had arranged in a huge circle, with a toy bunny sat in the middle. Holly captioned the post: "Vehicles and Animal(s) by Chester...," but it soon sparked debate among her followers, with the image resonating with parents with autistic children, while others debated that it was simply a photo of Chester's toys.

Although Holly has an impressive TV career, she has previously said to HELLO! that being a mum is by far her most important job. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

The 37-year-old is fiercely protective of her family and only shares pictures of her children occasionally, always keeping their faces out of view to protect their privacy. But she occasionally showcases the beautiful family home they share with her husband Dan Baldwin, which they are hoping to extend to add a studio flat for their au pair.

