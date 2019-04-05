Holly Willoughby's exciting London home renovation plans revealed This looks exciting!

Holly Willoughby's newest renovation plans for her beautiful London home have been revealed - and it looks like there are going to be some big changes. Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin are set to turn a garage in their £3m house into a studio flat for their au pair. Mail Online have shared Holly and Dan's application to their local council, which shows plans to add a second story to the existing brick-built garage at the end of their garden. This is the couple's 13th application to renovate their six-bedroom, four-storey home, which they live in with their three children - Harry, Chester and Belle.

Speaking to the paper about the This Morning star's specific plans for the studio flat, architect Brian O' Reilly said: "Currently the existing building consists of a small garage and poorly lit adjoining room. We propose to transform the existing building, providing functional, naturally lit accommodation for a live-in au pair. The existing structure would be maximised through the addition of a second floor, largely hidden behind the existing parapet walls. "

In the past, Holly has received complaints from neighbours about previous extension plans that she submitted, due to its potentially disruptive nature. The biggest renovation that she has so far carried out on the property was building a new basement three years ago. A decision on whether or not the new studio flat will be allowed to go ahead will be confirmed next month. Hopefully, we'll be able to see the results in a future Instagram post shared by the star.;

