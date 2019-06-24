Scarlett Moffatt shows her amazing home bar – and it cost less than £150! The I’m a Celebrity winner shared her interior design secrets

Scarlett Moffatt has given fans a look at the bar she has set up in her living room, and it is incredible! The former Queen of the Jungle revealed that she only spent £150 designing the fun space, which even features some souvenirs from her time on I’m a Celebrity.

"I know a lot of people have been asking me to do more home décor posts so I’m officially going to start doing them," Scarlett wrote, adding: "I LOVE a BARGAIN and excluding the neon light this whole set up in my living room costs £150!" The neon sign in question spelled out 'Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons,' in pink lights and was from Bag and Bones.

Scarlett Moffatt has set up her own bar in her living room for £150

Positioned in front of the lights is a wooden bar that Scarlett bought from eBay for £115. She has decorated the bar with postcards and her own ‘Scarlett’s Bar’ sign, which she said was a Christmas gift, meanwhile a Prosecco bell was a bargain £5 from Oliver Bonas.

"Aussie accessories (borrowed from I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here)," Scarlett added with a winking emoji, referring to the hat and yellow star that are propped up on top of the bar. Adding the finishing touches to the bar area is a house plant and pot that the 28-year-old said she bought from The Range for £30.

Scarlett has previously shared a glimpse at the rest of her living room decor

It’s not the first time Scarlett has showcased her affordable homeware buys. Elsewhere in the living room the TV personality has a stylish silver hammered metal coffee table that cost £179 from JD Williams, and a pink sofa that complements her colour scheme.

Scarlett bought her home in late 2017, close to where her parents Betty and Mark live. The property is said to be worth £300,000 and has four bedrooms, an open plan kitchen, a games room and even a home cinema, as well as a bathroom with its own television integrated into the wall.

