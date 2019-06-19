Fearne Cotton supports pal Amanda Holden in the sweetest way And you're going to want to follow suit…

Fearne Cotton has showed her support to her friend Amanda Holden by displaying pieces from the Britain's Got Talent judge's homeware line in her house. The Radio 2 presenter shared a peek inside her gorgeous home in an Instagram post, and as well as receiving several comments on her checked suit, Fearne's décor also got fans talking.

The mum-of-two perched on a covetable hanging egg chair positioned in the corner of her room, topped with a fluffy throw and floral print cushions. Next to it was a stack of three storage trunks in complementing shades of grey, which are from Amanda's Bundleberry line from QVC.

Unfortunately Fearne's exact trunks are currently sold out, but you can still get the look in your own home with a set of two nesting metal storage trunks that are currently available for £66 in grey, black, blush and teal with gold fittings. Alternatively, you can get similar trunks with rose gold fittings in blue, blush, grey or lilac for just £48.

Amanda has previously revealed she has used the trunks in several places in her home, utilising them as bedside tables in her guest bedroom. They are one of the most popular buys from Amanda's Bundleberry line, so it's no surprise that Fearne has snapped them up too.

Fearne has previously said her home is typically "full of people, mess and chaos", so multi-functional and storage buys like Amanda's trunks would be an ideal way to keep it under control. The 37-year-old has also revealed she is a fan of IKEA, after showing the colourful storage drawers she had bought from the store to organise her daughter Honey's toys.

As for her favourite room in her house? "With two kids, two step kids and our many different schedules our home needs to meet all of our needs. That’s why, my bedroom is my sanctuary. It’s a grown up space that’s calming and dreamy. When I want to affect change in myself, it’s here that I go to first," Fearne told Dulux, as part of her role as the brand's Colour of the Year 2019 ambassador.

