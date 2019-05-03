Ruth Langsford shares a peek inside her cosy living room – with special gift from her TV son This looks so inviting

Ruth Langsford shared a rare glimpse inside the home she shares with husband Eamonn Holmes on Thursday, as she enjoyed a relaxing night in. The This Morning star created a cosy set up in her living room, featuring a special gift from her "TV son" Rylan Clark-Neal – a candle from his very own homeware collection.

"Feet up, fire on & my @rylan candle burning. BLISS!" she captioned a video on Instagram, which showed her pet dog Maggie curled up in front of the fire. The video received several comments from envious fans, along with one from her Loose Women co-star Martine McCutcheon, who wrote: "Cheeky toes!" However, others questioned why she is still putting her fire on in May.

Ruth Langsford shared a peek inside her living room

Ruth’s post marks the second time she has paid homage to her This Morning colleague Rylan this week. On Tuesday, she shared a newspaper article praising Rylan, writing: "SO proud of our TV son @rylan. The nicest man who deserves every bit of his success."

The Loose Women and This Morning star lives in Surrey with her husband in a mansion that’s worth an estimated £3.25million. Their house has six bedrooms, a stylish kitchen and dining room, and even a secret man cave for Eamonn.

Meanwhile, Eamonn has his very own man cave

Eamonn has previously revealed he and Ruth watch television in different rooms in their home, so while she is relaxing with her feet up by the fire, it’s likely that he is sat elsewhere. Speaking on the Series Linked podcast, Eamonn explained: "Even if she was luring me in [to her room], she would actually say, 'You can come in here, only if you don’t ask any questions. You can’t ask... don’t be interrupting me with anything'." He also said that he prefers watching current affairs and sports programmes, while Ruth enjoys soaps and reality shows - like Strictly Come Dancing.

