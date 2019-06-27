Jools Oliver shares rare glimpse inside family home with adorable snap of son River So cute!

Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools shared a sweet glimpse into family life on Wednesday, as she posted a photo of their youngest son River relaxing at home. The two-year-old appeared to be sat on a cushioned bench in the family kitchen, sucking his thumb while resting his other hand in his armpit, something Jools said he did to "keep warm".

As much as we love the gorgeous photo of little River, we also appreciate the sneak peek into their kitchen, which has a country-style décor with cream walls, wooden panelling, and a long wooden dining table where the entire Oliver family can gather together at mealtimes. Meanwhile, colourful culinary-inspired prints hang on the walls, including one that has an illustration of peaches, and another that shows a selection of herbs and spices.

Jools Oliver shared an adorable snap of her son River on Instagram

Jamie and Jools currently live in Hampstead Heath, north London, but are set to relocate to Essex imminently, after the chef bought a £6million 16th century property at the end of 2018. The Olivers have spent months carrying out renovation work at their new home, Spains Hall, which is located on a 70-acre estate and boasts a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables.

It will be a big change from the city residence Jamie and Jools currently share with their five children, but they may be ready to move after an intruder managed to gain access to the family home in September 2018.

The mum-of-five has previously shared a look inside her son's bedroom

Jamie’s relocation from the capital follows a challenging time for the chef, whose restaurant chain went into administration, putting 1,300 jobs at risk. The father-of-five said he was "deeply saddened" at the loss of his restaurants, which included the Jamie’s Italian chain, his BBQ restaurant Barbecoa, and Fifteen. "I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected. I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you," Jamie said when the news was announced in May.

