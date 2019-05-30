Jamie Oliver prepares to move into £6m Essex mansion after restaurant collapse The celebrity chef has been renovating the new property

Jamie Oliver has sparked speculation he is preparing to move out of London after furniture vans were spotted outside his new home in Essex. The celebrity chef bought a £6million 16th century mansion in one of the UK’s most picturesque villages in late 2018, and has spent months carrying out renovation work on the property.

While work has been completed on the roof and sprawling gardens of their new estate, Jamie, his wife Jools, and their five children have continued to live at their home in Hampstead Heath, north London. However, it looks like they could be set to relocate over the summer, which could allow the children to settle in during the school holidays.

Jamie Oliver is preparing to move to Essex

The Oliver’s new home, Spains Hall, is located on a 70-acre estate in Finchingfield, Essex, and has a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables. It will be a big change from the city residence Jamie and Jools currently share in north London, but they may be ready to move after an intruder managed to gain access to the family home in September 2018.

GALLERY: Take a look inside Jools and Jamie Oliver's London home

Jamie’s relocation from the capital follows a challenging time for the chef, whose restaurant chain went into administration, putting 1,300 jobs at risk. The father-of-five said he was "deeply saddened" at the loss of his restaurants, which included the Jamie’s Italian chain, his BBQ restaurant Barbecoa, and Fifteen. "I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected. I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it’s been a real pleasure serving you," Jamie said.

The family currently live in north London

The 44-year-old has since made a return to social media with an unexpected post – sharing a photo of a bunch of asparagus that he simply captioned with four green heart emojis.

MORE: What is Jamie Oliver's net worth?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.