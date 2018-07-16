Jools Oliver shares a peek inside son Buddy’s amazing bedroom – complete with £2,000 bed This is every little boy's dream

Jools and Jamie Oliver's son Buddy Bear is set to become the envy of children everywhere after they see inside his incredible bedroom. Proud mum Jools gave fans a glimpse inside her seven-year-old’s bedroom after catching him practicing singing for his leaver’s assembly at school, and it is every little boy’s dream.

The spacious room has been furnished with an amazing Nubie Kids treehouse bed, which costs almost £2,000. The wooden bed looks like a treehouse, and has stairs leading up to the house, which is decorated with superhero masks and bat symbols as well as fairy lights. Little Buddy has a fox-print duvet on the bed, which is from Tobias and the Bear and costs £65 for a single duvet set.

Jools Oliver has given fans a peek inside her son Buddy's bedroom

Under the bed is a selection of Buddy’s toys, while he also has a teepee tent in the corner. The room has wooden flooring topped with a woven patterned rug which quickly captured the attention of Jools’ followers and prompted a few to ask where it was from. “What a beautiful room he has!” one commented on the post, while another added: “How on earth is his room this tidy?”

Jamie and Jools updated their son’s bedroom in 2017, moving him from a small cot bed to the amazing treehouse bed he has now. The couple live in a Grade-II listed property in Hampstead with their five children, and often share photos from their home on social media, offering a glimpse at their luxurious furnishings and quirky design touches.

Buddy has a treehouse bed from Nubie Kids

And it’s not just Buddy’s bed that has received envious comments from fans, but also Jamie and his wife’s. Jools shared a photo of her seven-year-old son relaxing on her bed in December, adding the caption: "Schools out, how many times am I going to have to ask them to take their shoes off this holiday xxx." And while Buddy Bear did look extremely cute, Jools' followers were more focused on where her huge grey and gold bed was from, along with noting some of the other design details, such as framed prints that read "Peace" and "Kiss".