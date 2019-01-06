Jamie Oliver and Jools to make big change with their children The TV chef is buying a new mansion in Essex

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are set to make a big change this year as they move their family into a new country home. The TV chef, 43, has bought a £6million 16th century mansion in Finchingfield, Essex, one of the UK's most picturesque villages, according to The Sun. The stunning home, Spains Hall, boasts a 70-acre state, complete with a six-bed farmhouse, a three-bed lodge and converted stables. No doubt with Jools' eye for detail and homely decorations, the family will feel at home in no time. Jamie and Jools also have a property in Highgate, North London, where the family resides during the week so that they can have easy access to Jamie's work in the capital and the childrens' schools.

Jamie Oliver and his family are set to move to a new mansion in Essex

The family are getting back into their routine after a busy Christmas and New Year. And while Jools has often spoken about her desires to expand her family following the birth of fifth child, River, in 2016, until recently Jamie has said that their son was their last. However, the Naked Chef recently opened up about the possibility of the couple having another baby, telling The Mirror: "I’ve tried to shut the shop a few times and I’ve failed. I just don’t know any more. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn’t great, I don’t have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

MORE: Princess Beatrice pictured for first time with new boyfriend

The TV chef in the office at his current home

READ: David and Victoria Beckham look loved-up during rare appearance

Jamie and Jools are also parents to teenage daughters Poppy, 16, and Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, and oldest son Buddy, eight. As well as looking after her children, Jools also designs clothes and products for Mothercare's baby range Little Bird. On her birthday in November, Jools had double the reason to celebrate as Little Bird was named the winner of the Gold award at the Mother & Baby Awards for the brand's Roll Stroller. Jools took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her award, and wrote: "We won!"

Loading the player...

Jamie Oliver on the romance of cooking for Jools

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.