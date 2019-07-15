Giovanna Fletcher follows in footsteps of BFF Emma Willis with exciting new venture Is there anything she can't do?

After forging a successful career as an author, podcast host and children’s TV presenter, Giovanna Fletcher has now added another impressive venture to her CV – launching her own homeware collection. The mum-of-three has unveiled her debut bedding collection, which is available exclusively at high street retailer Next.

Following in the footsteps of her close friend Emma Willis, who has her own bedding range with Dunelm, Giovanna has taken inspiration from her own personal style to help design the Let’s Stay Home line, comprised of duvet covers for both adults and children.

Giovanna Fletcher has launched her own bedding collection at Next

Giovanna shared the inspiration behind her Whimsical Floral set in an Instagram post at the weekend, revealing that flowers are "incredibly special" to her following a stint working in a florist when she was a teenager, and said she wanted to create something "bold, bright and beautiful".

Meanwhile, her children’s bedding is designed to spark conversation and fun bedtime stories between families, something she said is an integral part of her own bedtime routine with her sons Buzz, Buddy and Max.

The collection also includes two children's duvet covers

"My boys don’t stop from the moment they sit up in the morning (they literally ping as they do so) to the moment their head hits the pillow at night, so a good bedtime routine is vital for the Fletcher boys," Giovanna explained. "I wanted to use characters that could be talked about. So as they climb into bed we can pick one, like the badger, give him a name and then talk about where he’s been, or where he might be going – creating a little bedtime story of our own before going off to sleep."

The four designs cost between £22 and £50 and are available at Next. Giovanna is the latest celebrity to launch her own homeware; stars including Amanda Holden, Holly Willoughby and Michelle Keegan all have their own interiors collections at retailers including QVC and Very.

