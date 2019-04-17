Emma Willis pays tribute to husband Matt and their 3 children with special project Paying homage to her husband Matt Willis and their three children

Emma Willis appears to have taken inspiration from some of her most precious family memories for her new homeware range. The Voice presenter's latest bedding line from Dunelm has been named after various travel hotspots, including some which she has visited in the past year with her husband Matt Willis and their three children.

The Rushton bedding collection features graphic checks in shades of white, grey and red, and was likely named after Rushton Hall, the wedding venue in Northamptonshire where Matt and Emma tied the knot in 2008, and returned with a star-studded group of guests in summer 2018 to renew their wedding vows for their tenth anniversary.

Meanwhile, the Maldives line pays homage to one of the couple's favourite holiday destinations, where they took their children Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace for a "familymoon" in November. The bedding will no doubt bring back happy memories from their trip, and features a colourful palm leaf motif.

Ibiza is another destination Emma and her husband have visited in the past year, as they took the opportunity for a rare child-free holiday at the end of the summer. The mini-break appears to have been the inspiration for another of the TV presenter's designs, a reversible duvet that features white and grey leopard print on one side, and a leopard illustration with watercolour florals on the reverse.

As for the beautiful Venice design? The painted floral print was no doubt named in honour of the Italian city where Matt proposed to Emma in 2007, and took her for a surprise birthday trip in March 2018, where they returned to the romantic spot he popped the question 11 years on. How sweet!

Emma's latest designs will be launching in the high street store in May and June, and will no doubt be incorporated into the mum-of-three's home too. The 43-year-old previously showed how she had used one of her other duvet covers in her daughter's bedrooms, so it's likely that they'll get a style refresh once the new collection is out.

