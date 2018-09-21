Emma Willis gives an insight into her family home - and the surprising bedroom decor The mum-of-three launched a homeware collection at the beginning of September

Emma Willis has given fans an insight into how her bedroom is decorated - and it features some surprising touches. The TV presenter, who lives in Hertfordshire with her husband Matt Willis and their three children, opened up about her own home inspired her new collection with Dunelm in a new video.

The mum-of-three revealed that she looked to pieces she already owned - including clothes and home accessories - for ideas to run across bedding and soft furnishings. And there’s one trend in particular Emma loves - animal prints!

Emma Willis revealed she has lots of leopard print pieces in her bedroom

"I can't pick a favourite piece because I love it all," Emma said in a new video on Instagram. "All of it has either come from things that are in my home or things that are in my wardrobe. My house, believe it or not, has a lot of leopard print. I've got leopard print headboards, leopard print curtains, there’s a lot of leopard print!"

Emma lives in a beautiful Hertfordshire home with Busted star Matt and their three children. The couple occasionally offer glimpses at the family residence on social media, showing their huge back garden that boasts undisturbed country views.

The TV presenter has released a new collection with Dunelm

The 42-year-old announced at the beginning of September that she had created her debut homeware line with Dunelm in a video on Instagram."For the past year I've been beavering away on a new project, something slightly different to my usual 'job'...!" Emma teased. "Today I get to share it with you all. My exclusive home collection with @dunelmuk. I went to see the finished pieces last week @ashleywildegroup and I'm in LOVE with every single piece. It launches in stores tomorrow, I hope you love it."

The video shows Emma introducing the collection, and getting a peek at her designs, which include some pink leopard print bedding, and a black-and-white set of pillows adorned with a leopard motif. Floral patterns also appear to run throughout the collection, as well as monochrome stripes, taking inspiration from Emma's signature style.

