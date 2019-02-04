Hate changing your bedding? M&S has the answer (and it keeps selling out) Say goodbye to the agg of changing your bed linen

We don’t know about you but changing your bed sheets every fortnight can be a right pain - especially when you’re doing it sans help - but thankfully Marks & Spencer has come to the rescue. Everyone’s favourite go-to store introduced a coverless Printed Duvet back in August and shoppers couldn't get enough, and now, it's back. The new product, which is exclusive to M&S, consists of both your duvet AND your duvet cover, so changing your bedsheets is a thing of the past. Perfect - that'll leave you more time to put your feet up and watch Sunday Brunch!

Slightly confused? Don’t be! The Printed Duvet can be thrown in the washing machine or dryer and will be dry within the day - ready to be put back on the bed. This is basically a genius invention for messy teenagers, students in their halls of residence or a busy mum. And if you have a guest bedroom, this solves the rigmarole of having to get the bed ready for the next time.

Available in two new colours; a pale pink polka dot and a neutral polka dot, and a plain light grey and dark blue, these could definitely become bigger and bigger. You can have the option of single and double and you can have 4,5 or 10.5 tog. The best bit is the Printed Duvet isn’t that expensive - with prices starting at £39.50 (including a pillowcase), this is quite the bargain.

The only issue you might have is getting your hands on one - they’re selling like hot cakes. At the time of going to press you can buy the polka dot version (above) in a few select sizes. But what do you think? Will this homeware product catch on? Do you wish you’d thought of it, or do you think it’s a bit silly? Tweet us @HelloMag.

