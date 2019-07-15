Sam Faiers hosts epic The Greatest Showman sleepover at her Hertfordshire home What a great aunty!

Sam Faiers proved she is the best aunty over the weekend as she hosted an amazing sleepover for her niece Nelly at her Hertfordshire home. The Mummy Diaries star transformed her living room especially for her sister Billie’s daughter’s fifth birthday, with circus-style teepee tents for the birthday girl, her brother Arthur and cousins Paul and Rosie to sleep in.

Each of the red and white striped tents was lined with fairy lights and had a fluffy sheepskin rug, cosy blankets and cushions for the children to sleep in. They each had a tray table where they could sit and eat, while red, blue and gold balloons were hung from the ceiling.

Sam Faiers hosted a birthday sleepover for her niece Nelly

Sam shared a glimpse at the colourful setup on Instagram, along with photos of the four children sat in their tents ready for bed while wearing matching monogrammed pyjamas. "Aunties birthday surprise for Nelly. Thank you so much @littlelavu for making it extra special & @glitzgigglez for the balloons. It all looks so beautiful," she captioned the photos.

Billie was equally impressed, and shared her own photos on social media. "Wowzersssss Auntieeee @samanthafaiers… Thank you for the best sleepover everrrrr. What an amazing birthday gift for our little lady Nelly. They have enjoyed this soooo much… Now let’s see if they stay here for the night so we can have a glass of champagne," she wrote.

Sam transformed her living room for The Greatest Showman themed event

Former TOWIE star Sam is the latest celebrity to host an extravagant sleepover for her family at home; Rochelle and Marvin Humes held a similar party for their daughter Alaia-Mai, complete with pretty pink teepee tents and their very own spa experience in honour of her sixth birthday in May.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden turned their living room into a Western-inspired setting for their son Buster’s ninth birthday in June.

